Add CarPlay or Android Auto to your ride for $183 with this radio (Reg. $230)

Speece, Inc. (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the BOSS Audio CarPlay and Android Auto Radio (BVCP9685A) for $182.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $230 going rate marking one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. Normally you’d expect to pay a few hundred for a CarPlay and Android Auto radio, so this is a great way to upgrade your vehicle’s infotainment system without breaking the bank. Plus, it offers backup camera support so you can easily see what’s behind you. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Speaking of backup cameras, we’d recommend you grab this one for $22 Prime shipped at Amazon. I’ve used it on my car for quite a while and it provides a clear picture so I can see exactly what’s behind me.

Another great thing to grab when picking up this radio would be a spare cable. If you’re an iPhone user, then Anker’s MFi-certified Powerline Lightning Cable is $7 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. For Android users, grab the Anker USB-A to USB-C cable for $6 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

If you’d rather just use your smartphone to view maps and change songs, this Qi-enabled Windshield Mount is on sale for $30 for Prime Day at Amazon. Not only will it keep your phone within reach and easy to see for navigation, but it’ll also power your phone so you never have to worry about a dead battery.

BOSS Audio CarPlay Radio features:

Access icons on your iPhone by activating Siri voice controls the touchscreen through Apple CarPlay

With Siri on your side, you can ask her to read you your messages, reply as well as send them

The BVCP9685A takes safety to another level by lowering the volume every time you put your car in reverse to see the rear surroundings on your screen

Make calls hands-free with the help of Siri. Play music apps like Spotify or Pandora as well as iTunes and Apple Music Subscription. Siri will be your DJ

Just say “Ok Google” to talk to the Google Assistant through Android Auto for help throughout your day

