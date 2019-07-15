Add this Delta 2-Spray Shower Head to your bathroom for only $15

- Jul. 15th 2019 5:33 pm ET

$15
0

As one of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon offers the Delta Faucet 2-Spray Shower Head in Chrome for $15.10 shipped. This price is reflected at checkout and for Prime members only. Normally around $20, this beats our previous mention by $2 for the Amazon all-time low. Meanwhile, it goes for around $20 at Home Depot. This shower head uses 20% less water than other standard models, but not at the expense of performance. A lifetime warranty applies. Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers rate it 4.5/5 stars.

Save even more by opting for the AmazonBasics Economy 3-Function Shower Head at $10. This is another Prime Day deal. It regularly goes for $15. This isn’t a fixed shower head like the Delta above, but a handheld. It includes washers and an overhead bracket.

Delta Faucet 2-Spray Shower Head:

  • 3X COVERAGE. Delta H2Okinetic PowerDrench Spray provides 3X more coverage than a standard shower head (coverage measured in accordance with EPA WaterSense Specification for shower heads, March 4, 2010)
  • MORE INTENSITY. Delta H2Okinetic showers sculpt water into a unique wave pattern, creating a shower that provides more warmth, coverage and intensity
  • WATERSENSE LABELED. WaterSense labeled so you can enjoy a warm, drenching shower experience while using 20% less water—saving you money without compromising performance
Hyper Prime deals

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$15

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2019 Delta

About the Author