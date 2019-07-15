Add this Delta 2-Spray Shower Head to your bathroom for only $15

As one of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon offers the Delta Faucet 2-Spray Shower Head in Chrome for $15.10 shipped. This price is reflected at checkout and for Prime members only. Normally around $20, this beats our previous mention by $2 for the Amazon all-time low. Meanwhile, it goes for around $20 at Home Depot. This shower head uses 20% less water than other standard models, but not at the expense of performance. A lifetime warranty applies. Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers rate it 4.5/5 stars.

Save even more by opting for the AmazonBasics Economy 3-Function Shower Head at $10. This is another Prime Day deal. It regularly goes for $15. This isn’t a fixed shower head like the Delta above, but a handheld. It includes washers and an overhead bracket.

Delta Faucet 2-Spray Shower Head:

3X COVERAGE. Delta H2Okinetic PowerDrench Spray provides 3X more coverage than a standard shower head (coverage measured in accordance with EPA WaterSense Specification for shower heads, March 4, 2010)

MORE INTENSITY. Delta H2Okinetic showers sculpt water into a unique wave pattern, creating a shower that provides more warmth, coverage and intensity

WATERSENSE LABELED. WaterSense labeled so you can enjoy a warm, drenching shower experience while using 20% less water—saving you money without compromising performance

