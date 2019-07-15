Eddie Bauer backpacks, jackets, pullovers, more up to 40% off, today only

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering Eddie Bauer gear and apparel at up to 40% off. Prices are for Prime members only and free shipping applies on all orders. If you are traveling, heading on a hike or going back to school, you will love the Unisex-Adult Stowaway Packable 20L Ruck Pack for $20. To compare, this backpack is regularly priced at $42 and it’s an Amazon all-time low. The backpack is also water-resistant and lightweight. It’s available in four color options and has cushioned shoulder straps for easy toting. Ratings are still coming in; however, Eddie Bauer is well-known. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more Prime Day deals from today.

Keep warm and comfy on your next outdoor event with the EverTherm Down Jacket at $100, which is 50% off the original rate. This jacket is functional and stylish for fall and winter weather. It’s available in four color options and has three zippered pockets for additional storage.

Finally, the Women’s Quest Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover is a great piece to have in your wardrobe and it’s on sale for $28. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $70. It’s perfect for layering or wear on its own with shorts for summer bonfires. This pullover is also quick-drying and flattering with a curved hem. Rated 4.5/5 stars, with over 300 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers.

Shop the rest of Amazon’s Eddie Bauer Prime Day Sale here.

Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable Ruck Pack features:

Easy to carry and easy to store, this lightweight ruck pack folds into the front zip pocket under the flap for stowing. Durable ripstop polyester stands up to the rigors of travel.

Features include: Adjustable drawstring closure with foldover flap that clips into daisy chain webbing.

Adjustable, padded mesh shoulder straps. Reflective webbing loop for clipping on light or carabiner. StormRepel DWR water-resistant finish sheds moisture.

