AirPrint is just $19 away with this HP DeskJet All-in-One (Reg. $40+), more

Today only, Amazon is offering its Prime members the HP DeskJet 2622 All-in-One Compact Printer for $19 Prime shipped. That’s $20+ off the typical rate there and is a price that has only been matched during Black Friday promotions. Whether you have yet to own an AirPrint printer or simply are out of ink and looking for a cost-effective way to refill, this wallet-friendly option is worth your consideration. I bought my first AirPrint printer back in 2011 and I’ve been committed to it ever since. It makes it dead-simple to print from iOS and macOS, with no need to fiddle with drivers or special apps. Rated 4/5 stars.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the HP LaserJet Pro AiO Monochrome Laser Printer (M148dw) for $99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $10. This offering sports AirPrint and can be voice activated using Alexa, Google Assistant, and Cortana. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

HP DeskJet 2622 AiO Printer features:

This all-in-one printer, scanner, and copier features wireless printing, AirPrint and more—all to simplify your everyday printing needs

The highly-rated HP Smart App allows you to print and scan on the go from a variety of smartphones and tablets

Manage your wireless printer effortlessly, thanks to an easy-to-use control panel

