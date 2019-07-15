AirPlay 2 + 4K await with this Marantz 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver: $699 (Reg. $999)

- Jul. 15th 2019 9:03 am ET

$699
Amazon is offering the Marantz 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver (SR5013) for $699 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s $300 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $100. If you’ve been waiting to pounce on an AirPlay 2 receiver, now’s the time. Alongside AirPlay 2, owners will gain compatibility with Alexa, Assistant, Siri, and more. Support for Dolby Atmos, HDR10, and 4K, ensure that you’ll be ready to embrace the latest and greatest tech while spending nearly a third of the price. Inputs include 8x HDMI in, 2 HDMI out, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Marantz 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver features:

  • MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR ULTRA HD TV INVESTMENT with the Marantz SR5013. Drive EXCEPTIONAL VISUAL CLARITY with full-rate pass-through, SD/HD video upscaling to Ultra HD, 4:4:4 Pure Color sub-sampling, HDR10, BT.2020, 3D, 21:9 video, Dolby vision & HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). There are 8 HDMI Inputs and 2 outputs (with full HDCP 2.2 support) so you can easily watch your TV and run a projector at the same time
  • COMPLEMENT PREMIUM VIDEO WITH THE ULTIMATE CINEMATIC AUDIO EXPERIENCE with 100W per channel high performance power and the latest object-based audio formats – Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X giving you the greatest flexibility in your home theater setup. CHOOSE FROM a standard 5.2.2 in the living room or extend your music to 2 rooms with 5.1, 7.1 or 2.1 arrangement for a virtually heightened realism effect

