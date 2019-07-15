Motorize your window shades w/ AXIS GEAR starting at $174 for Prime Day (30-36% off)

- Jul. 15th 2019 6:27 pm ET

With Amazon’s Prime Day arriving today, AXIS Gear is now up to 36% off, allowing you to upgrade existing window shades with its solar-powered and wireless motorized retro-fit that also includes Google Home/Amazon Echo compatibility.

GEAR Single: $174 (Reg. $249) 30% off

GEAR Two-pack: $338 (Reg. $498) 32% off

GEAR Five-pack: $795 (Reg. $1,245) 36% off

After a quick install (attaching Gear to a bracket on the side casing of your window), the simple retro-fit solution controls the old beaded chain (or cord loop) within the solar-powered and wireless Gear device. If for whatever reason one should decide to forego the wireless option, you can easily change the set-up to be powered with the included cord or AA battery option.

Gear is compatible with roller shades, vertical blinds, roman shades and curtains, and has the lift capacity for approximately 10 lbs of weight (or most 9ft x 9ft covers). Once the hardware is attached, you simply download the AXIS app, which then allows your window coverings to be operated via smartphone and more. Conveniently program to open/close, or set scenes on schedules to automate the process. AXIS Gear can also be integrated with smart home automation systems including Google Home or Amazon Echo.

Depending on the number of units readers are looking to install, discounts range from 30%-36%:

Gear features and specs:

  • Simple installation within a couple of minutes
  • 1.8″ x 6.5″ in size
  • Compatible with curtains, roller shades, vertical blinds, roman shades (guaranteed to lift)
  • Powered by internal lithium polymer battery that charges via its external solar strip
  • Control shades via smartphone or touch bar on Gear device
  • Equipped with Bluetooth Low Energy & ZigBee connectivity for integration
  • Set schedules and ‘scenes’ within the AXIS app
  • Operates on Android 6.0 or iOS 11.2
  • 30-day money back guarantee
  • 1 year warranty
