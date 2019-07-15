New Balance shoes and apparel get you moving with up to 40% off at Amazon

- Jul. 15th 2019 1:30 pm ET

40% off
As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off New Balance shoes and apparel. Prices are for Prime members and free shipping applies on all orders. Kick up your summer workouts with the Men’s Arishi V2 Fresh Foam Running Shoes for $42. Regularly $62, that’s an Amazon all-time low. Pick up the pace with a cushioned insole that promotes comfort and a supportive structure. This style comes in an array of color options and has a mesh material that’s breathable. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
