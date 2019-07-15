New Balance shoes and apparel get you moving with up to 40% off at Amazon

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off New Balance shoes and apparel. Prices are for Prime members and free shipping applies on all orders. Kick up your summer workouts with the Men’s Arishi V2 Fresh Foam Running Shoes for $42. Regularly $62, that’s an Amazon all-time low. Pick up the pace with a cushioned insole that promotes comfort and a supportive structure. This style comes in an array of color options and has a mesh material that’s breathable. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ventr V1 Running Shoes $41 (Orig. $70)
- Arishi V2 Fresh Foam Running Shoe $42 (Orig. $70)
- 510v4 Cushioning Trail Running Shoe $34 (Orig. $70)
- District Run V1 Cush + Sneaker $34 (Orig. $65)
- Lazr V2 Fresh Foam Running Shoe $49 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- District Run V1 CUSH + Sneaker $34 (Orig. $65)
- 220v1 Casual Sneaker $45 (Orig. $63)
- Craig V1 Fresh Foam Running Shoe $55 (Orig. $85)
- 300v2 Court Shoe Sneaker $58 (Orig. $85)
- Impact Short 3-inches $27 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
