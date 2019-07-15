Oral-B and Sonicare from $20 for Prime Day: Toothbrushes, Whitestrips, more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 sales event, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Oral-B tooth care products as well as 30% or more off WaterPik and Philips Sonicare gear. Starting from $40 or less there is a wide selection of electric toothbrushes and water flossers on sale to keep your smile looking right. One standout is the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit for $27.98 shipped. It contains a total fo 22 treatments and is regularly closer to $40 or $47. Today’s deal is about $10 under our previous mention. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. Head below for all of the best Prime Day 2019 electric toothbrush deals and much more.

Top Picks from the Oral-B/Sonicare Sales:

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit:

  • Professional Effects delivers professional-level teeth whitening results and removes 14 years of teeth stains for a whiter smile. Usage Instructions – use once a day for one hour 1) Peel, 2) Apply, 3) Reveal your whiter smile
  • 1 Hour Express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan and removes years of stains in just 1 hour for a noticeably whiter smile
  • Advanced Seal Technology’s no slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth. Usage- Apply once a day for 30 minutes. You’ll start seeing a whiter smile after three days with full results in 20
  • 20 Professional Effects and 2 1 Hour Express teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip. For best results use with Crest 3D White Toothpaste

Oral-B Crest

