Oral-B and Sonicare from $20 for Prime Day: Toothbrushes, Whitestrips, more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 sales event, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Oral-B tooth care products as well as 30% or more off WaterPik and Philips Sonicare gear. Starting from $40 or less there is a wide selection of electric toothbrushes and water flossers on sale to keep your smile looking right. One standout is the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit for $27.98 shipped. It contains a total fo 22 treatments and is regularly closer to $40 or $47. Today’s deal is about $10 under our previous mention. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. Head below for all of the best Prime Day 2019 electric toothbrush deals and much more.
Top Picks from the Oral-B/Sonicare Sales:
- Oral-B 7000 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush $80 (Reg. $120+)
- Oral-B 9600 Electric Toothbrush $100 (Reg. $200)
- Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Toothbrush $20 (Reg. $30)
- 10-pack Crest 3D White Whitestrips + Light $45 (Reg. $60+)
- Waterpik Water Flosser $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Toothbrush $49 (Reg. $84+)
- Philips DiamondClean Smart Toothbrush $196 (Reg. $280)
- More Philips Sonicare/Waterpik deals….
- More Oral-B deals….
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit:
- Professional Effects delivers professional-level teeth whitening results and removes 14 years of teeth stains for a whiter smile. Usage Instructions – use once a day for one hour 1) Peel, 2) Apply, 3) Reveal your whiter smile
- 1 Hour Express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan and removes years of stains in just 1 hour for a noticeably whiter smile
- Advanced Seal Technology’s no slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth. Usage- Apply once a day for 30 minutes. You’ll start seeing a whiter smile after three days with full results in 20
- 20 Professional Effects and 2 1 Hour Express teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip. For best results use with Crest 3D White Toothpaste
