This Philips Smokeless Indoor Grill has hit an Amazon low on Prime Day: $150

As one of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon offers the Philips Avance Collection Smokeless Indoor Grill for $149.99 shipped. This price is for Prime members only. Regularly $280, which is what it fetches at Bed Bath and Beyond, this is an Amazon all-time low. This grill automatically heats up to 446 degrees F, which is considered the ideal temperature for cooking meat, poultry, and fish. Even better, it has a one-minute setup time so you can focus more on grilling (and eating). Infrared technology means you’ll deal with up to 80% less smoke, making it the perfect option for indoor barbecues. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Keep your new indoor grill nice and clean with this $10 OXO Good Grips Electric Grill and Panini Press Brush. It’s safe up to 600 degrees.
Philips Avance Collection Smokeless Indoor Grill:
- No need to adjust the heat! The indoor grill quickly heats up to a consistent 446°F, the optimal temperature for cooking and searing your favorite meat, poultry and fish leaving it juicy and tender on the inside.
- The electric grill ensures food is not cooked into its own grease and the fat is separated during grilling ; Voltage: 120 V
- Clean up your electric grill in less than a minute! Either wipe the grid clean or place it in the dishwasher. Cleaning a grill has never been easier.
- The indoor grill sets up in 1-minute – spend more time cooking and less on prep. Powerful 1660 Watts for cooking and non-slip feet to ensure your electric grill stays in place
