This Philips Smokeless Indoor Grill has hit an Amazon low on Prime Day: $150

As one of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon offers the Philips Avance Collection Smokeless Indoor Grill for $149.99 shipped. This price is for Prime members only. Regularly $280, which is what it fetches at Bed Bath and Beyond, this is an Amazon all-time low. This grill automatically heats up to 446 degrees F, which is considered the ideal temperature for cooking meat, poultry, and fish. Even better, it has a one-minute setup time so you can focus more on grilling (and eating). Infrared technology means you’ll deal with up to 80% less smoke, making it the perfect option for indoor barbecues. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Keep your new indoor grill nice and clean with this $10 OXO Good Grips Electric Grill and Panini Press Brush. It’s safe up to 600 degrees.

Philips Avance Collection Smokeless Indoor Grill:

No need to adjust the heat! The indoor grill quickly heats up to a consistent 446°F, the optimal temperature for cooking and searing your favorite meat, poultry and fish leaving it juicy and tender on the inside.

The electric grill ensures food is not cooked into its own grease and the fat is separated during grilling ; Voltage: 120 V

Clean up your electric grill in less than a minute! Either wipe the grid clean or place it in the dishwasher. Cleaning a grill has never been easier.

The indoor grill sets up in 1-minute – spend more time cooking and less on prep. Powerful 1660 Watts for cooking and non-slip feet to ensure your electric grill stays in place

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!