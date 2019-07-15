Save big on gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, and more during Prime Day

- Jul. 15th 2019 12:45 pm ET

0

For Prime Day this year, Amazon is offering quite a few PC gaming peripherals and computers at great prices. Our favorite from the sale MSI 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz i5/8GB/256GB for $649 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $799 normally and this beats the lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon by $50. Featuring a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, you’ll be able to easily play your favorite games, like Apex Legends, Fortnite, or even The Sims, with ease. Plus, the speedy 256GB SSD will help with quick boot times and program launches. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Another great option would be the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/256GB for $899 shipped. This is down from its $1,299 list price, normal $999 going rate, and is a match for its all-time low. With a GTX 2060 6GB graphics card and a 6-core i7 processor, you’ll be able to game at high settings with just about any title. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Other top picks:

MSI GV62 8RD-275 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop:

  • Display: 15.6″ Full HD eDP IPS-Level 45% NTSC
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050TI 4G GDDR5
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3-4.0GHz
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4 2666MHz 2 Sockets; Max Memory 32GB
  • Storage: 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Cooling: 2 fans, 2 exhausts, 6 copper heat pipes

