Prime Day 2019 Instant Pot cooker deals now live starting from $55 shipped

As part of its Prime Day Day 2019 sales event, Amazon is offering a number of notable deals on the popular Instant Pot cookers and kitchen appliances. One standout is the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 6 Quart 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $55.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $130, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison, Williams Sonoma charges $120. This model replaces 9 small kitchen appliances including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, warmer, yogurt maker, egg cooker and more. It has 15 one touch cooking settings and a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel build. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,100 Amazon customers. Be sure to head below for the rest of Prime Day 2019’s Instant Pot deals.
More Instant Pot Deals:
- DUO80 8 Qt Multi Cooker $85 (Reg. $100+)
- Duo 60 6 Quart Multi Cooker $59 (Reg. $80)
- Accu Sous Vide $55 (Reg. $75)
- Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi Cooker $89 (Reg. up to $175)
- with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
- And more here…
Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 6 Quart 9-in-1 Multi Cooker:
- REPLACES UP TO 9 APPLIANCES: Combines 9 kitchen appliances in 1 to save you space, including: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer.
- 15 ONE TOUCH COOKING PRESETS FOR QUICKER COOKING: Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Cake, Egg, Slow Cook, Saute/Simmer, Rice Cook, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Sterilize, Yogurt, Keep Warm, and Pressure Cook.
- SAVES TIME: Cook up to 70% faster and clean up easily. One pot cooking & cleaning.
