Prime Day 2019 Instant Pot cooker deals now live starting from $55 shipped

- Jul. 15th 2019 5:44 am ET

from $55
0

As part of its Prime Day Day 2019 sales event, Amazon is offering a number of notable deals on the popular Instant Pot cookers and kitchen appliances. One standout is the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 6 Quart 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $55.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $130, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison, Williams Sonoma charges $120. This model replaces 9 small kitchen appliances including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, warmer, yogurt maker, egg cooker and more. It has 15 one touch cooking settings and a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel build. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,100 Amazon customers. Be sure to head below for the rest of Prime Day 2019’s Instant Pot deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Instant Pot Deals:

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 6 Quart 9-in-1 Multi Cooker:

  • REPLACES UP TO 9 APPLIANCES: Combines 9 kitchen appliances in 1 to save you space, including: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer.
  • 15 ONE TOUCH COOKING PRESETS FOR QUICKER COOKING: Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Cake, Egg, Slow Cook, Saute/Simmer, Rice Cook, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Sterilize, Yogurt, Keep Warm, and Pressure Cook.
  • SAVES TIME: Cook up to 70% faster and clean up easily. One pot cooking & cleaning.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

from $55

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2019 Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard