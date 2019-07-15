Prime Day Board/Card game deals from $8.50: Exploding Kittens, Monopoly, more

Jul. 15th 2019

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select board and card games with prices starting from $8.50 or less. You’ll find deep deals on a plethora of options to up the ante on game night. That includes everything from Monopoly and Catan to Scrabble, Connect 4 and the popular card game Exploding Kittens, all at the best prices we can find. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Prime Day Board/Card Game Deals:

Exploding Kittens:

  • Hologram ensures Authenticity.
  • Exploding kittens is a card game for people who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats.
  • Family-friendly, party game for 2-5 players (up to 9 players with 2 decks)
  • This is the most-backed project in Kickstarter history and all cards feature illustrations by the oatmeal.
  • Includes 56 cards (2.5 x 3.5 inches), box, and instructions.

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
