Prime Day Board/Card game deals from $8.50: Exploding Kittens, Monopoly, more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select board and card games with prices starting from $8.50 or less. You’ll find deep deals on a plethora of options to up the ante on game night. That includes everything from Monopoly and Catan to Scrabble, Connect 4 and the popular card game Exploding Kittens, all at the best prices we can find. Head below for our top picks from the sale.
Prime Day Board/Card Game Deals:
- Exploding Kittens Card Game $14 (Reg. $20)
- Sorry Board Game $12 (Reg. $22)
- Scrabble Junior Game $9.50 (Reg. $13+)
- Catan Junior $14.50 (Reg. $24+)
- Operation Board Game $14 (Reg. $19+)
- Monopoly Lion King Edition $24.50 (Reg. $40)
- Connect 4 $8.50 (Reg. $12)
- Unstable Unicorns Base Game $12 (Reg. $18)
- Monopoly Classic Game $13.50 (Reg. $20)
- And many more right here…
Exploding Kittens:
- Hologram ensures Authenticity.
- Exploding kittens is a card game for people who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats.
- Family-friendly, party game for 2-5 players (up to 9 players with 2 decks)
- This is the most-backed project in Kickstarter history and all cards feature illustrations by the oatmeal.
- Includes 56 cards (2.5 x 3.5 inches), box, and instructions.
