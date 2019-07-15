Massive Prime Day deals on Vitamix blenders, prices from $80 (Up to $170 off)

As part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering some massive discounts on the highly-rated Vitamix blenders. These deals are for Prime members only and are only available for the next 20 hours or so. One standout would have to be the Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender with a 64-ounce Container for $279.95 shipped. That’s $170 off the regular $450 price tag it still fetches direct and from Amazon. Today’s deal is $40 below our previous mention and a no-brainer purchase if you’re in the market for one of these. Among the absolute best options out there, a Vitamix will destroy anything you throw at it in seconds. It can even whip a soup up and heat it at the same time via sheer power. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

The Vitamix Prime Day 2019 deals start at just $179.95 shipped along with some accessories from just $80. All of the options in today’s sale are at the best prices we can find and carry solid ratings.

Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender:

Variable Speed Control: Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control

Large Batches: The size and shape of the self-cleaning 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches. Design Feature : Radial cooling fan and thermal protection system

Hot Soup: The blades in the Vitamix container reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes

