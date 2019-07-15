Amazon gives you a fresh watch with up to 50% off Fossil, Casio, Timex, more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on select watches from Citizen, Timex, Fossil, Casio, and Bulova watches. Prices are for Prime members only and free shipping applies on all orders. For women, the Fossil Jacqueline Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch is $98. Regularly up to $175, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This watch tracks your everyday activity and your sleep. It offers luxurious details and its all black design is sleek. This watch can also be dressed up or down seamlessly. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For men, the Invicta 6977 Pro Driver Watch is a great option for everyday wear. It’s timeless, stylish and versatile. Originally priced at $92, during this sale you can find it for $41. That’s an Amazon all-time low. Rated 4/5 stars with over 700 reviews.

Fossil Jacqueline Stainless Steel Watch features:

Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device

This is one smart watch – Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more

Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch; Case size: 36mm; Band size: 14mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 14mm bands; imported; water resistant to 165ft (50m); microcontroller

