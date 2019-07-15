Under Armour gear will boost summer workouts from $9 Prime shipped at Amazon

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off on select Under Armour apparel, shoes, bags and accessories. Prices are for Prime members only with free shipping on all orders. The men’s Raid 10-Inch Shorts are currently marked down to just $21. Regularly these shorts are priced at $30. These are a perfect option for all of your summer training and they’re lightweight. Better yet, the shorts feature UPF 30 sun protection. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews from happy Amazon customers.
For women, the HeatGear Armour Leggings are currently on sale for $32 and originally priced at $45. These leggings are sweat-wicking, flattering and available in two color options. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $14 (Orig. $25)
- Raid 10-Inch Shorts $21 (Orig. $30)
- Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Pullover $28 (Orig. $40)
- Playoff Golf Polo Shirt $39 (Orig. $65)
- Athlete Recovery Sleepwear Pants $29 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Armour Mid Keyhole Sports Bra $20 (Orig. $28)
- HeatGear Armour Leggings $32 (Orig. $45)
- Swacket 3.0 Jacket $69 (Orig. $120)
- Pindot Long-Sleeve Shirt $21 (Orig. $35)
- Favorite Terry Crop Crew $9 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
