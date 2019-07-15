Under Armour gear will boost summer workouts from $9 Prime shipped at Amazon

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off on select Under Armour apparel, shoes, bags and accessories. Prices are for Prime members only with free shipping on all orders. The men’s Raid 10-Inch Shorts are currently marked down to just $21. Regularly these shorts are priced at $30. These are a perfect option for all of your summer training and they’re lightweight. Better yet, the shorts feature UPF 30 sun protection. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews from happy Amazon customers.

For women, the HeatGear Armour Leggings are currently on sale for $32 and originally priced at $45. These leggings are sweat-wicking, flattering and available in two color options. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!