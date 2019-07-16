Canon EOS Rebel DSLR Cameras are $160+ off for Prime Day, deals from $314

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Canon EOS Rebel SL2 cameras for Prime members. The Canon EOS Rebel Wi-Fi Enabled SL2 DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm STM Lens is down to $384 shipped in black or white. That’s $315 off the original listing, $166 under the going rate and the best price we have tracked on Amazon. Best Buy and B&H both charge $550 for comparison. These cameras can be very expensive, but today’s Prime deal is a great way to jump in with a big time discount. Features include a 24.2 megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, dual pixel CMOS AF with phase-detection and a vary-angle LCD touch screen plus built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth. Rated 4+ stars from over 180 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Just the body with no lens is down to $314 shipped for Prime members as well. That’s about $130 below the going rate and the best price we can find.

Canon EOS Rebel Wi-Fi Enabled SL2 DSLR:

Lightweight, fun and easy to use, the Canon EOS Rebel SL2 camera helps you capture stunning photos and videos you’ll love to see and share. With powerful features including a 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF and more, the EOS Rebel SL2 puts creative power in your hands.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!