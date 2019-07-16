Canon EOS Rebel DSLR Cameras are $160+ off for Prime Day, deals from $314

- Jul. 16th 2019 6:34 am ET

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Canon EOS Rebel SL2 cameras for Prime members. The Canon EOS Rebel Wi-Fi Enabled SL2 DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm STM Lens is down to $384 shipped in black or white. That’s $315 off the original listing, $166 under the going rate and the best price we have tracked on Amazon. Best Buy and B&H both charge $550 for comparison. These cameras can be very expensive, but today’s Prime deal is a great way to jump in with a big time discount. Features include a 24.2 megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, dual pixel CMOS AF with phase-detection and a vary-angle LCD touch screen plus built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth. Rated 4+ stars from over 180 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just the body with no lens is down to $314 shipped for Prime members as well. That’s about $130 below the going rate and the best price we can find.

Canon EOS Rebel Wi-Fi Enabled SL2 DSLR:

Lightweight, fun and easy to use, the Canon EOS Rebel SL2 camera helps you capture stunning photos and videos you’ll love to see and share. With powerful features including a 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF and more, the EOS Rebel SL2 puts creative power in your hands.

