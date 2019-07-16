HP’s LaserJet Pro Printer is compact and has AirPrint: $65 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the HP LaserJet Pro M15w Wireless Laser Printer for $65 shipped. That’s $34 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Touted as the “world’s smallest laser printer in its class,” this HP offering is a great option for switching away from ink. It can print up to 19 pages per minute and supports AirPrint for easy printing from iOS or macOS. Having owned a laser printer for several years, I have no desire to go back to ink. Toner lasts so much longer and I’ve never had to worry about it drying out on me. Rated 4/5 stars.

HP LaserJet Pro Laser Printer features:

  • HP’s smallest LaserJet Pro is 35% smaller than its predecessor yet still delivers the same high quality prints you’ve come to expect
  • HP LaserJet Pro M15w is a wireless monochrome laser printer prints up to 19 pages per minute, with the first page out in as few as 8.1 seconds
  • The highly rated HP Smart app allows you to print and scan from your mobile device, print from the cloud, such as iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox. The app also supports easy device set up and toner ordering
  • Built in wireless capabilities let you easily access, print, and share resources on a network. Those without a network can connect mobile devices directly to the all in one wireless laser printer using WiFi Direct

