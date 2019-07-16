Hyper’s MacBook and iPad USB hubs up to 40% off for Prime Day, deals from $24

Hyper is teaming up with 9to5Toys to celebrate Prime Day 2019. Among our favorite Mac gear accessory makers out there, Hyper is now offering a series of exclusive deals to 9to5 readers to celebrate the big summer sales event. We are looking at up to 40% off some of its most popular USB hubs for MacBooks, iPads and more. Head below for more information on how to take your Mac’s I/O up a notch and for a list of all our favorite deals from the sale.

One standout from the lot is HyperDrive’s 8-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro and Air at $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $120, this week’s special exclusive offer is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Matching perfectly with your silver Apple gear, this hub transforms 2 USB-C ports (or Thunderbolt 3 ports) in to 8, significantly upgrading your computer’s I/O capabilities. Connections include 4K HDMI/MiniDP, USB-C PD and a micro SD card reader, among other things. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 65% of the 700 Amazon customers. Hit the list below for the rest of our exclusive Prime Day 2019 Hyper USB hubs.

Exclusive Prime Day 2019 Hyper Deals:

SOLO 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for Laptop/Tablet: $60 BestBuy | HyperShop (Reg. $80) Amazon

DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air: $80 BestBuy | HyperShop (Reg. $90) Amazon

NET 6-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air: $80 HyperShop (Reg. $100) Amazon

USB-C Hub for 13″ MacBook Pro 61W Power Adapter: $24 HyperShop (Reg. $40) Amazon

USB-C Hub for 15″ MacBook Pro 87W Power Adapter: $32 HyperShop (Reg. $50) Amazon

HyperDrive ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub $104 HyperShop (Reg. $120) Amazon

HyperDrive SLIM 8-in-1 USB-C Hub: $80 HyperShop (Reg. $100) Amazon

HyperDrive HDMI 3-in-1 USB-C Hub $40 HyperShop (Reg. $50) Amazon

HyperJuice 87W Dual USB-C + USB-A Charger $48 (Reg. $70) Amazon | HyperShop

HyperDrive 8-in-2 USB-C Hub :

Best Selling USBC Hub: World’s Most Crowdfunded MacBook USB-C Hub, now with additional 4K Mini DisplayPort. Turns 2 USB-C into 8 ports on MacBook Pro/Air.

Hi-Res 4K HDMI + 4K MiniDP: Experience crystal clear 4K HDMI/MiniDP video on compatible 4K monitors for brilliant high-resolution display. Requires a direct HDMI to HDMI or MiniDP to MiniDP/DP connection.

Dual USB-C Data & Power Delivery: HyperDrive is the only MacBook Pro/Air hub with two USB-C ports that support Power Delivery (PD) & Data (40Gbps/100W + 5Gbps/60W). High-Speed USB-C(the first USBC port on the hub) delivers the fastest USB-C capable of 40Gbps data transfer, 5K video output, and 100W power delivery, all at the same time.

