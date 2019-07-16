Hyper’s MacBook and iPad USB hubs up to 40% off for Prime Day, deals from $24

- Jul. 16th 2019 4:46 pm ET

Sponsored Post
Get this deal
40% off from $24
0

Hyper is teaming up with 9to5Toys to celebrate Prime Day 2019. Among our favorite Mac gear accessory makers out there, Hyper is now offering a series of exclusive deals to 9to5 readers to celebrate the big summer sales event. We are looking at up to 40% off some of its most popular USB hubs for MacBooks, iPads and more. Head below for more information on how to take your Mac’s I/O up a notch and for a list of all our favorite deals from the sale.

One standout from the lot is HyperDrive’s 8-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro and Air at $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $120, this week’s special exclusive offer is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Matching perfectly with your silver Apple gear, this hub transforms 2 USB-C ports (or Thunderbolt 3 ports) in to 8, significantly upgrading your computer’s I/O capabilities. Connections include 4K HDMI/MiniDP, USB-C PD and a micro SD card reader, among other things. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 65% of the 700 Amazon customers. Hit the list below for the rest of our exclusive Prime Day 2019 Hyper USB hubs.

Exclusive Prime Day 2019 Hyper Deals:

  • SOLO 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for Laptop/Tablet: $60 (Reg. $80) Amazon | BestBuy | HyperShop
  • DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air: $80 (Reg. $90) Amazon | BestBuy | HyperShop
  • NET 6-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air: $80 (Reg. $100) Amazon | HyperShop
  • USB-C Hub for 13″ MacBook Pro 61W Power Adapter: $24 (Reg. $40) Amazon | HyperShop
  • USB-C Hub for 15″ MacBook Pro 87W Power Adapter: $32 (Reg. $50) Amazon | HyperShop
  • HyperDrive ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub $104 (Reg. $120) Amazon | HyperShop
  • HyperDrive SLIM 8-in-1 USB-C Hub: $80 (Reg. $100) Amazon | HyperShop
  • HyperDrive HDMI 3-in-1 USB-C Hub $40 (Reg. $50) Amazon | HyperShop
  • HyperJuice 87W Dual USB-C + USB-A Charger $48 (Reg. $70) Amazon | HyperShop

HyperDrive 8-in-2 USB-C Hub:

  • Best Selling USBC Hub: World’s Most Crowdfunded MacBook USB-C Hub, now with additional 4K Mini DisplayPort. Turns 2 USB-C into 8 ports on MacBook Pro/Air.
  • Hi-Res 4K HDMI + 4K MiniDP: Experience crystal clear 4K HDMI/MiniDP video on compatible 4K monitors for brilliant high-resolution display. Requires a direct HDMI to HDMI or MiniDP to MiniDP/DP connection.
  • Dual USB-C Data & Power Delivery: HyperDrive is the only MacBook Pro/Air hub with two USB-C ports that support Power Delivery (PD) & Data (40Gbps/100W + 5Gbps/60W). High-Speed USB-C(the first USBC port on the hub) delivers the fastest USB-C capable of 40Gbps data transfer, 5K video output, and 100W power delivery, all at the same time.
AXIS Gear motorize your blinds

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
40% off from $24

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again promising a hefty inventory of deals as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured on this landing page throughout the entire event.
HyperDrive

About the Author