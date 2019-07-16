Linksys’ Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System has two plug-in nodes: $230 (Save $90), more

- Jul. 16th 2019 3:35 pm ET

$230
0

Amazon is offering the Linksys Velop Plug-in Home Mesh WiFi System (WHW0203P) for $229.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $90 off the typical rate and is within $10 of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This system makes it exceptionally easy to set up a mesh Wi-Fi network thanks to the inclusion of two plug-in nodes. Owners can simply plug them into an outlet without needing to fiddle with cables. According to Linksys, this system is “ideal for large, 5+ bedroom multi-story homes.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted that Newegg is offering a 2-pack of TP-Link Google Wi-Fi OnHub 802.11ac Routers for $109.98 shipped. For comparison, Amazon is currently selling these for $100 each and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. These are a great way to upgrade your home’s Wi-Fi coverage while still gaining Google’s easy-to-use Wi-Fi app. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

  • Wi-Fi router replacement provides whole-home mesh coverage
  • Bundle includes (1) tri-band Node and (2) plug-in Dual-Band nodes
  • Plug-in nodes allow freedom to place anywhere without cords
  • Ideal for large, 5+ bedroom multi-story homes (up to 5,000 sq. Ft. )
  • Provides fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage for 4K streaming, gaming and more
  • Connects to your existing modem from any ISP (replaces router)
  • Simple setup through the easy-to-use Linksys App
  • Tri-band and Dual-Band connectivity speeds
$230

