Prime Day Instant Pot Deals: 8-Quart Multi Cooker $70 + more from $50

- Jul. 16th 2019 7:16 am ET

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for just $69.95 shipped. Regularly $140, it has slipped down to $100 or so over the last few months. After dropping to $85 for Prime Day yesterday, it is now matching the all-time low at $70 (which was Black Friday 2018). These extremely popular cookers have been making dinners better by the millions with 7 built-in small kitchen appliances and simple one pot meals. It has 14 preset smart cooking programs, a stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot and a 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution. Rated 4+ stars from 33,800+ Amazon customers. Head below for more Instant Pot and cooker deals from $50.

More Prime Day Multi-Cooker/Air Fryers:

Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi Cooker:

  • Duo 8 Quart, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle
  • Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Prime Day 2019 Instant Pot

