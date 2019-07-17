Breville’s Barista Espresso Machine hits the Amazon low at up to $150 off

Amazon is now offering the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $500 or more at Amazon, it fetches $600 at Best Buy, but is now on sale for $480. Today’s deal is $30 below our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Features include an integrated conical burr grinder, a steam wand for micro-foam milk texturing, built-in tamper, stainless steel milk jug and much more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The Breville BCB100 Barista-Style Coffee Knock Box for $30 is a great add-on if you’re looking to go totally pro at home. Or just go with a Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi starting from around $108 or so. Clearly you won’t be getting the complete barista experience, but it will bring some espresso to your morning routine.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine:

Dose-control grinding: integrated conical burr grinder grinds on-demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground Coffee directly into the portability for your preferred taste with any roast of bean.

Precise espresso-extraction: digital temperature control (PID) delivers water at precisely the right temperature, ensuring optimal Espresso extraction.

Micro-foam milk texturing: the steam wand performance allows you to hand texture micro-foam milk that enhances flavor and enables creation of latte art.

