OXO’s Cold Brew Coffee Maker now down to just $40 shipped at Amazon (20% off)

Amazon is offering the OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker (32 ounces) with 10 paper filters for $39.96 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s deal is 20% off the going rate, matching our previous mention and the best we can find. It still sells for $50 at Williams Sonoma. Perfect for hot or cold brew, it features a reusable stainless steel filter along with the paper options as well as a borosilicate glass carafe and a perforated rainmaker that “evenly distributes water over coffee grounds.” Rated 4+ stars from 74% of the Amazon customers. More details below.

You could also opt for something like the Hamilton Beach Cold Brew Coffee Maker at just $20 Prime shipped. Its reviews aren’t nearly as extensive but it will carry more cold brew for about half the price. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

Borosilicate glass carafe includes measurement markings, pairs with stopper to keep coffee fresh in refrigerator Small countertop footprint, easy disassembly for cleanup and compact storage 4-Cup (32 ounce) capacity Includes 10 Paper Filters The OXO Better Guarantee: If you experience an issue with your OXO product, get in touch with us for a repair or replacement. We’re grateful for the opportunity to learn from your experience, and we’ll make it better

