RAVPower’s skinny 45W USB-C Wall Adapter drops to $30 (Reg. $50)

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon is offering the RAVPower 45W USB-C Wall Adapter for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code TECRA104 during checkout. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you own a MacBook, you’re all too familiar with Apple’s preference to make wall adapters that stick really far out from the wall. This makes it difficult to plug in when a couch is right up against a power source and in many other charging situations. This alternative from RAVPower addresses this problem by providing a slim option with a downward-facing USB-C port. It’s capable of topping off devices at up to 45 watt speeds, making it a great option for MacBooks and iPads alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You’ll only get so far with a wall adapter, grab an Anker PowerLine II USB-C Cable for $13 to ensure you’re ready to top off every one of your modern devices. It supports charging speeds up to 87 watts, ensuring you’re able to charge even the beefiest of devices.

RAVPower 45W USB-C Wall Adapter features:

Advanced Technology: Built with premium gannet circuitry for power that packs a punch in an ultra-thin design (0.59 inch) that’s half the size of regular wall chargers

Rapid Charge: USB-C charger delivers 45-Watts of power to charge and recharge all of your important devices at a high speed with PD 3. 0 (5V / 3A, 9V / 3A, 12V / 3A, 15V / 3A, 20V / 2. 25A)

Wide Compatibility: Smart Sensor Technology instantly recognizes and provides the optimum charging efficiency for your device from 5 output levels

