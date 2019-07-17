Complete your setup with Razer’s RGB Nommo Chroma Speakers: $110 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Razer Nommo Chroma Computer Speakers for $109.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $25+ off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. These speakers deliver RGB lighting, rear-facing bass ports, and a knob for controlling their intensity. They plug in via USB and are compatible with both Mac and PC operating systems. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Read more about these speakers in our hands-on review.

If you’re simply looking to boost audio and aren’t concerned about RGB lighting, check out Logitech’s $23 Z200 speakers. A two-tone black and white design gives them a classy look that pairs nicely with their “room-filling sound.”

Razer Nommo Chroma Computer Speakers features:

FULL RANGE 2.0 GAMING SPEAKERS: Optimized drivers built for full range sound and extreme clarity

CUSTOM 3 inches WOVEN GLASS FIBER DRIVERS: Producting a tighter sound with higher frequencies, allowing you to hear disinct layers and audio details

REAR FACING BASS PORTS: Deliver increased bass output for a fuller, richer range of audio

BASS KNOB WITH AUTOMATIC GAIN CONTROL: Fine tune the output perfectly from ground shaking bass to a low hum for late night sessions

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: PC/Mac with a free USB port, Razer Synapse requirements: Windows7/Mac OS X 10.9 (or higher), internet connection: 100 MB of free hard disk space

