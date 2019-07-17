The convertible Timbuk2 Wingman Duffel can hold a MacBook and iPad for $52.50

Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Wingman Travel Duffel Bag for $52.49 shipped. It’s $75 at eBags and $89 from Timbuk2 direct. Regularly $75 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked there. The Wingman makes an ideal airplane carry-on or weekend bag. Wear it as a backpack or use it as a standard duffel thanks to its removable straps. It can even carry up to a 17-inch MacBook plus an iPad in its padded pockets. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 150 reviews.

Timbuk2 Wingman Travel Duffel Bag:

This version of the Wingman has outgrown hostels. Its sleek styling works downtown or way way out of town, but its tuck-away backpack straps are still there when you need them. A time-tested traveler, the Wingman’s pocketing makes sense. Its large main compartment opens wide for easy packing and a bottom expandable pocket quarantines your shoes or unmentionables from the main compartment. Like a good Wingman, this duffel is ready for anything.

