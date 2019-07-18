Go camping with the AmazonBasics 4-Person Tent at $57 (Reg. $90, all-time low)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 4-Person Tent for $56.85 shipped. Regularly around $90, it had been steadily dropping in price before hitting this new all-time low. This free-standing 3-season tent has a removable rainfly, back window, and interior mesh storage pocket. A 1-year warranty applies. Reviews are thin, but AmazonBasics outdoor products are well-rated overall.

If you’ll be doing some seaside lounging this summer, the AmazonBasics Beach Tent is available for $30. It has a back window for ventilation and also zips closed for privacy (like when you don’t want seagulls stealing your food).

AmazonBasics 4-Person Tent:

Dome-style, free-standing tent accommodates up to 4 people; works well for 3-season camping

Durable and water resistant with coated-polyester fabric and welded 1000D-polyethylene tub-style floor with inverted seams

Removable rainfly; back window and cool-air port for fresh airflow; interior mesh storage pocket

Shock-corded poles and snag-free continuous pole sleeves for smooth setup; storage bag for tent, poles, and stakesGo

