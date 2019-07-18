This grill/griddle combo can run off propane or charcoal for $129 (Reg. $175)

Walmart is offering the Blackstone Duo Griddle and Charcoal Grill for $129 shipped. This is down from its $175 list price and is among the best deal we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve been wanting a way to cook using multiple methods on a single grill, this is a great option. Though it supports propane, if you use charcoal, you could easily go on camping trips without the need for extra tanks. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
If you’d rather not brave the great outdoors to get the perfect burger, grab George Foreman’s 2-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill at $24.50 Prime shipped. Using an indoor grill like this doesn’t give quite the same flavor as a charcoal outdoor model, but it’s a more budget-friendly and compact way to achieve a similar result.
Blackstone Duo Griddle/Grill features:
- Grill Grate Dimensions: 16” 15.75”
- Griddle Dimensions: 17” x 15.75”
- Duo Griddle: Charcoal Grill and Burner griddle
- Adjustable 12,000 BTU ‘H’ style stainless steel burner for the griddle
- Charcoal Grate Hook and Propane Adapter Hose Included
