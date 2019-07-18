This grill/griddle combo can run off propane or charcoal for $129 (Reg. $175)

Walmart is offering the Blackstone Duo Griddle and Charcoal Grill for $129 shipped. This is down from its $175 list price and is among the best deal we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve been wanting a way to cook using multiple methods on a single grill, this is a great option. Though it supports propane, if you use charcoal, you could easily go on camping trips without the need for extra tanks. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’d rather not brave the great outdoors to get the perfect burger, grab George Foreman’s 2-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill at $24.50 Prime shipped. Using an indoor grill like this doesn’t give quite the same flavor as a charcoal outdoor model, but it’s a more budget-friendly and compact way to achieve a similar result.

Blackstone Duo Griddle/Grill features:

Grill Grate Dimensions: 16” 15.75”

Griddle Dimensions: 17” x 15.75”

Duo Griddle: Charcoal Grill and Burner griddle

Adjustable 12,000 BTU ‘H’ style stainless steel burner for the griddle

Charcoal Grate Hook and Propane Adapter Hose Included

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!