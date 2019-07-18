For $9 Prime shipped, every iPhone photographer needs this 3-in-1 lens kit

CriacrDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 iPhone Lens Kit for $9 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code QJEAWQXA at checkout. This is down from its $17 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you want to capture a wider variety of photos with your iPhone, this lens kit is a must. You’ll get a 180-degree fisheye, 0.6x wide-angle, and 15x macro lens in this kit. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up this $6.50 Prime shipped tripod phone holder to make sure your photos are always stable. It can fit many different devices thanks to its springed nature, so whether you have an iPhone XS or XS Max, or even the Galaxy Note 10 that’s coming out soon, this is a great option.

Criacr iPhone Lens Kit features:

[Upgraded 3 in 1 Phone Camera Lens Kit] – 180° fisheye lens +0.6X wide angle lens + 15X macro lens. Higher lens clarity, no vignetting, micro distortion

[Separate Lenses, Use Alone] – Each lens can be used separately, you don’t need to screw one into another for shooting anymore, it will be more convenient for you.

[Upgraded Package Included] – This cell phone lens kit comes with portable storage tube and lanyard, it will be more convenient for you to carry\

