Use this milk frother to warm your cream for better coffee: $24.50 (Reg. $45)

- Jul. 18th 2019 6:39 pm ET

River Colony Trading (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Kuissential Deluxe Automatic Milk Frother and Warmer for $24.74 Prime shipped when the code FROTHER45 is used at checkout. This is down from its $45 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve not picked up a milk frother yet…do you even drink coffee? There’s nothing like adding some warmed creamer (or frothy goodness) to your morning routine. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,200 at-home baristas.

If you don’t yet have a way to make espresso at home, then the Bialetti Moka Express StoveTop Coffee Maker is a must for under $20 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. This uses your stove and coffee grounds to make espresso easily.

Kuissential Deluxe Milk Frother features:

  • Automatically Froth and Warm Milk with the Push of a Button. Maximum capacity: 115ml (for milk froth preparation), 240ml (for hot milk preparation)
  • Maximum level indicator for milk frother and maximum level indicator for milk warmer, and minimum milk level indicator
  • Creates Hot and Cold Milk Froth for Cappuccinos or Hot Milk for Lattes and Hot Chocolate
  • Stainless Steel Exterior with vacuum insulation, Non-stick Interior. Detachable Base
  • Easy to Operate and Clean

