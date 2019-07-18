Use this milk frother to warm your cream for better coffee: $24.50 (Reg. $45)

River Colony Trading (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Kuissential Deluxe Automatic Milk Frother and Warmer for $24.74 Prime shipped when the code FROTHER45 is used at checkout. This is down from its $45 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve not picked up a milk frother yet…do you even drink coffee? There’s nothing like adding some warmed creamer (or frothy goodness) to your morning routine. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,200 at-home baristas.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t yet have a way to make espresso at home, then the Bialetti Moka Express StoveTop Coffee Maker is a must for under $20 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. This uses your stove and coffee grounds to make espresso easily.

Kuissential Deluxe Milk Frother features:

Automatically Froth and Warm Milk with the Push of a Button. Maximum capacity: 115ml (for milk froth preparation), 240ml (for hot milk preparation)

Maximum level indicator for milk frother and maximum level indicator for milk warmer, and minimum milk level indicator

Creates Hot and Cold Milk Froth for Cappuccinos or Hot Milk for Lattes and Hot Chocolate

Stainless Steel Exterior with vacuum insulation, Non-stick Interior. Detachable Base

Easy to Operate and Clean

