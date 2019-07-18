Go off the grid with Renogy’s 100W/12V solar panel now just $87 (Reg. $115)

- Jul. 18th 2019 8:58 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Renogy 100 Watt 12 Volt Monocrystalline Solar Panel for $87.13 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $115 regular rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you plan on traveling outdoors and off the grid this summer, be sure to have a solar panel with you to keep your gear going. This model offers 100W of power for 12V devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash and opt for the Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels at $47 shipped. Though this mainly recharges its built-in 25000mAh battery, it’ll keep your iPhone or iPad charged while off the grid.

Looking for other green deals? Check out our daily roundup which has a solar-powered outdoor light, smart thermostat, and more for your energy-saving enjoyment.

Renogy 100W 12V Solar Panel features:

  • TECHNOLOGY | Advanced encapsulation material with multi-layered sheet minimizations enhance cell performance and provide a longer service life. Corrosion-resistant aluminum frame allows extended outdoor use; the panels can last for decades, anti-reflective, high transparency, low iron-tempered glass. No hot-spot heating .
  • Usages | high in power but compact in size, this 100-watt Solar panel is a favorite for RVs, boats, campers and similar applications, providing clean energy and excellent efficiency per space.
  • Installation | pre-drilled holes on the back of the panel allow for fast mounting and securing. Pre-drilled holes included for grounding. Compatible with different Renogy mounting systems such as z-brackets, pole mounts and tilt mounts.
  • Dimensions | each panel weighs 16.5lbs. length 47.3″ X width 21.3″ X Height 1.4”
  • Warranty | 25-year transferable power output ; 5-year material and workmanship

