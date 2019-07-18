The unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL can be yours for $340 (Reg. $600)

ProElectronics Distributing Inc via Rakuten is offering the Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Unlocked Smartphone for $339.95 shipped when coupon code PRO60 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly fetching closer to $600 at retailers like Walmart, today’s deal offers significant savings and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. If there’s one thing I’ve learned about buying smartphones over the last couple of years, it’s that it pays to settle for the last-generation model. Year over year upgrades are often easy to live without and the savings are anything but minuscule. Pixel 2 sports a water resistant metal unibody, a Snapdragon 835 processor, and one of the best smartphone cameras out there. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Protect your new Pixel with this $11 case. It’s available in a variety of attractive colorways and is available in a sandstone finish for a bit of extra grip. A thin form-factor allows you to embrace the sleek design of Pixel 2 while also removing the wobble generated by having a camera bump.

Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Unlocked Smartphone features:

The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

Up to 7 hours of battery on 15 minutes of charging

Water resistant metal unibody

A smart camera with dual pixel autofocus 12.2 MP rear 8 MP front cameras

5.0 inch AMOLED screen (16:9) FHD 1920 x 1080

