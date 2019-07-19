Hamilton Beach’s indoor searing grill has 1200W of power for $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill (25361) for $49.99 shipped. This is down nearly 30% from its going rate, matching its all-time low price at Amazon. If you’ve been wanting to make burgers, kebabs, or other things that normally take an outdoor grill to cook, this is perfect for you. With 1200W of power, the plates heat up to 450F giving you the perfect tool to sear or cook just about anything. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

A must for this searing grill is the OXO Good Grips Electric Grill and Panini Press Brush for $10 Prime shipped. It’ll make cleanup super simple since the bristles easily go between the slats on the grill.

Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill features:

Enjoy grilling all year long: This indoor grill with hood and window has a high searing heat that locks in juices and flavors, and lid closes to Give you signature grill marks

Instant grill master: sear at 450 degrees or use adjustable temperature dial to grill at lower heat

Keep an eye on your food: This indoor grill with hood comes with a convenient window in lid lets you watch food cook while keeping heat inside

Easy to clean: indoor grill hood, plate, and drip tray are removable and dishwasher safe

Nonstick cook plate: electric grill plate is Removable and dishwasher safe, so there’s no more endless scraping to clean your grill

Powerful 1200 watts and 1 year Limited

