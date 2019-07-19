This genuine leather messenger bag is perfect for toting your MacBook at $20

Lifewit Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Genuine Leather Vintage 15.6-inch Laptop Messenger Bag for $19.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its $30 going rate and is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked all-time, outside of a drop back in 2017. If you’re looking for a way to keep your MacBook and iPad safe while carrying them around, this is a great idea. This bag has room for your 15-inch MacBook Pro, iPad, and other peripherals, allowing you to carry everything you need in style. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Just want to carry your iPad and chargers around? The NIDOO 11-inch Laptop Sleeve is just $14 Prime shipped and gets the job done well. I have this for my 11-inch iPad Pro and it lets me carry my tablet, keyboard, and chargers around with me simply and easily.

Lifewit Leather Messenger Bag features:

Superior cowhide crazy horse leather masterfully sewed with durable and rugged wash canvas fabric to ensure long-lasting durability

Compared with other briefcases, this updated laptop compartment and its bottom are padded with foam, protecting your notebook computers against impacts from bumps and drops

The main padded compartment is designed to house 15.6-inch laptop computers of most brand, yet It also fits the more common 14-inch laptops like a glove

Besides the main storage compartment, the messenger bag is also featured on 2 larger Front pockets for easy access of frequently handled items, 1 zipper pocket for significant articles such as wallets and identification documents, and 2 Inner wall pockets to store cellphones, chargers, earbuds, and glasses

