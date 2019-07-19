This genuine leather messenger bag is perfect for toting your MacBook at $20

Lifewit Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Genuine Leather Vintage 15.6-inch Laptop Messenger Bag for $19.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its $30 going rate and is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked all-time, outside of a drop back in 2017. If you’re looking for a way to keep your MacBook and iPad safe while carrying them around, this is a great idea. This bag has room for your 15-inch MacBook Pro, iPad, and other peripherals, allowing you to carry everything you need in style. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Just want to carry your iPad and chargers around? The NIDOO 11-inch Laptop Sleeve is just $14 Prime shipped and gets the job done well. I have this for my 11-inch iPad Pro and it lets me carry my tablet, keyboard, and chargers around with me simply and easily.
Lifewit Leather Messenger Bag features:
- Superior cowhide crazy horse leather masterfully sewed with durable and rugged wash canvas fabric to ensure long-lasting durability
- Compared with other briefcases, this updated laptop compartment and its bottom are padded with foam, protecting your notebook computers against impacts from bumps and drops
- The main padded compartment is designed to house 15.6-inch laptop computers of most brand, yet It also fits the more common 14-inch laptops like a glove
- Besides the main storage compartment, the messenger bag is also featured on 2 larger Front pockets for easy access of frequently handled items, 1 zipper pocket for significant articles such as wallets and identification documents, and 2 Inner wall pockets to store cellphones, chargers, earbuds, and glasses
