Revive a car battery with this 800A/18000mAh Jump Starter: $49.50 (Save $20+)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 800A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter for $49.69 shipped when coupon code AI55P5IS has been applied during checkout. That’s $20+ off the typical rate there and beats our last mention by $2. If you’ve ever had a car battery die, you know how inconvenient it can be. You’re stranded until someone comes along that is willing to help and has the appropriate cables. With this jump starter, you’ll be able to revive most dead batteries on your own, making it a forward-thinking purchase worthy of keeping on hand. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Pair your new jump starter with GOOLOO’s 12V Portable Air Compressor for $20. It’s powered using the DC port in your car, allowing you to inflate tires no matter where you are. I picked up a similar air compressor a few months back and absolutely love how easy it is to air up tires whenever low pressure warnings pop up.

GOOLOO Car Jump Starter features:

Enough power to jump start most vehicles (Up to 7.0L Gas or 5.5L Diesel Engine) on the road! Works with cars, motorbikes, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs,mower, yacht and snowmobiles, etc.

Designed with dual USB output (5V/2.1A, 5V 2.4A/9V 2A), the quick charge 3.0 USB port not only charge faster than usual, but also compatible with almost all USB charging specifications of products and devices.

The intelligent jumper clamp features more than 5 advanced safety technology such as over-current protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection, high temperature protection, making it totally safe for anyone to use.

