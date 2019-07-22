Save 60% on this must-have 3-in-1 iPhone Lens Kit, now just $5 Prime shipped

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 iPhone Lens Kit for $5.20 Prime shipped when the code A5Q572NZ is used at checkout. This is 60% off the going rate at Amazon and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If your iPhone’s built-in lens choices just aren’t enough variety for you, this is a great way to expand your options. In this kit, you’ll find a 230-degree fisheye, 0.65x super wide-angle, and 15x macro lenses, giving you a multitude of new ways to capture photos. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

This is about as low of cost that you’ll find on a lens kit for your iPhone. A great place to put your savings that’ll also upgrade your iPhoneography would be this $6.50 Prime shipped tripod holder for your iPhone. It’ll help you to capture stable photos or videos with your new lenses, giving you even more options when it comes to taking pictures.

AMIR iPhone Lens Kit features:

3 in 1 Detachable Lens – 0.65x Super wide Angle Lens + 15x MACRO Lens + 230 degree fisheye lens, show you an wide angle view & a clear photo in detail from the target object. Meet all you demand on photography. Easy for you to take better photograph and capture the instant beauty on your cell phone.

0.65X Super Wide Angle Lens – Ultra-low distortion will occur on your images when you use this 0.65X Wide-Angle lens. It can help largely expand the field of view and enable you capture the entire family or a whole team member into one picture.

Enhanced 15X Macro Lens – This iphone lens designed with knurling circled around for convenient removing. With it, you can capture clear photos that are in greater detail at a distance within 4.1mm, target object. Marvel your senses with super close-up photos. Capture all the intricacies and details with precision focus for razor crisp pictures every time

230°Super Fisheye lens – 230 degree Fisheye Lens provides you incredible and dramatic rounded images, which takes you into the stunning and fantastic world.

