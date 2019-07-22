ViewSonic’s 1080p DLP Projector is now $100 off for today only at Best Buy

Today only, as part of its Deals the Day, Best Buy is offering the ViewSonic PX700HD 1080p DLP Projector for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $500 at Amazon (currently $494) and elsewhere, today’s deal is a solid $100 off and is the best price we can find. In fact, this is also matching the lowest we have seen it go for on Amazon historically. Along with dual HDMI inputs and USB connectivity, features include 3500 lumens of brightness, 1080p native resolution, a 30 to 300-foot viewable screen size, manual zoom and much more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

ViewSonic PX700HD 1080p DLP Projector:

Improve your gaming and movie experiences with this ViewSonic Full HD projector. Its reduced input latency of 16 ms let you play action-packed video games smoothly, and its 1080p resolution provides high-quality image display. This 3500-lumen ViewSonic Full HD projector has a powered USB port for connecting a mobile media source.

