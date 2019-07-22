Get the WORX Save $70 on a refurb. WORX electric trimmer/edger, now $50

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its WG170 GT 20V PowerShare Cordless Electric Trimmer and Edger for $49.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Note: The discount will reflect in your cart. Normally $120 at Amazon, this beats our last mention and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. This cordless trimmer/edger will help make sure your lawn is always looking perfect this summer. Plus, being battery powered, there’s no gas or oil to mess with. Rated 4/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.
This 6-Pack Replacement Trimmer Lines is a must at just $8 Prime shipped. You’ll enjoy not having to wing your own line, and with six, you’ll be set for the entire season.
WORX PowerShare Electric Trimmer and Edger features:
- 3-in-1 flexibility from Precision string trimmer…to powerful in-line wheeled edger…to easy-to-navigate Mini mower
- A full foot longer than the original WORX gt. Extreme versatility with 7 handle and 6 rotating head positions
- Innovative Command feed Spool system for Instant line feeding and less downtime with the with new extra Spool holder on board
- Two 20V power share batteries included so you can always be running and charging
- Adjustable spacer guard helps protect flowers and ornaments
- Rubberized twin wheel set supports and guides the edger
- Telescopic shaft adjusts to user’s Height and posture
