Get the WORX Save $70 on a refurb. WORX electric trimmer/edger, now $50

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its WG170 GT 20V PowerShare Cordless Electric Trimmer and Edger for $49.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Note: The discount will reflect in your cart. Normally $120 at Amazon, this beats our last mention and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. This cordless trimmer/edger will help make sure your lawn is always looking perfect this summer. Plus, being battery powered, there’s no gas or oil to mess with. Rated 4/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Nomad Base Station

This 6-Pack Replacement Trimmer Lines is a must at just $8 Prime shipped. You’ll enjoy not having to wing your own line, and with six, you’ll be set for the entire season.

WORX PowerShare Electric Trimmer and Edger features:

3-in-1 flexibility from Precision string trimmer…to powerful in-line wheeled edger…to easy-to-navigate Mini mower

A full foot longer than the original WORX gt. Extreme versatility with 7 handle and 6 rotating head positions

Innovative Command feed Spool system for Instant line feeding and less downtime with the with new extra Spool holder on board

Two 20V power share batteries included so you can always be running and charging

Adjustable spacer guard helps protect flowers and ornaments

Rubberized twin wheel set supports and guides the edger

Telescopic shaft adjusts to user’s Height and posture

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!