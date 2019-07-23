Add this 2-pack of 3-way Wi-Fi switches to your smart home for $30 (Reg. $50)

Etekcity (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 3-Way Wi-Fi Smart Switches for $29.98 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $50 going rate, new $35 sale price, and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. As one of Etekcity’s latest smart switches, you’ll find both Alexa and Assistant compatibility here. Plus, 3-way functionality lets you use this switch in a variety of areas. Ratings are thin but positive here, with Etekcity being a well-rated company.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t need the 3-way functionality? A single smart switch without that feature will set you back $17 Prime shipped. The major drawback here is you’re losing out on 3-way performance, but in a bathroom or closet, that feature isn’t necessary.

Etekcity 3-Way Smart Switch features:

  • Control from Anywhere: Thanks to the VeSync app, you can control your 3-way light switch from anywhere. Whether you’re already lying down, or you’re coming home late at night, simply turn your switch on/off with your phone.
  • Voice Control: Compatible with Alexa and Google Home, the 3-way light switch lets you easily control your lights via voice command. Convenient when your hands are full or you’re far away from your light switch.
  • Schedule & Timer: Set schedules and timers to turn your lights on or off. Keep your home on your schedule, and enjoy the convenience of hands-free control, use Away Mode to boost your home security.
  • Easy Setup: This 3-way light switch requires a secure 2. 4 GHz Wi-Fi network and a NEUTRAL WIRE, our user-friendly Quick Start Guide and step-by-step app instructions help you set up your smart light switch quickly and easily.

