Google’s Nest 3rd Generation Thermostat drops to $170 (Reg. up to $250)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat in Stainless Steel, White, or Carbon Black for $170 shipped when coupon code GG30 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. I’ve been using a smart thermostat for about four years now. Without a doubt it’s one the most important pieces of smart home gear that I own. It’s allowed me to tweak and see my home’s temperature from anywhere, opening up a world of potential savings and convenience. Nest does all of these things while managing to be one of the best-looking options out there. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Pair your new thermostat with a Nest Sensor for $39. This handy piece of tech allows you to cool or heat your home based on where this sensor is placed. Deck out your home with several and you’ll be able to prep the climate for any room you plan on spending the day in.

Nest 3rd Generation Thermostat features:

Nest introduces the 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat. With four beautiful colors to choose from and an easy to read display, this thermostat will help make your home not only smart but energy efficient. With just a few manual adjustments, the Nest Thermostat can learn your habits and start to save you money by automatically adjusting the temperature.

The Nest Thermostat does something new. It’s called Farsight, and it lights up to show you the temperature, weather or time. You can even choose a digital or analog clock face. Farsight is big and bright on the beautiful display – you can see it from across the room.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!