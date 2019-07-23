Fix your own electronics with this 76-in-1 screwdriver kit for $17.50, more

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $17.39 Prime shipped when you use the code HA11ZBBDJWL at checkout. Normally closer to $30, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. I’ve got two of these kits and find them essential for any electronics repair. I’ve built computers, fixed smartphones, and done general tasks with this kit. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you want something smaller and more budget-friendly, then ORIA’s 25-in-1 Long Screwdriver Set is $10.55 Prime shipped when you use the code HA751ZJLSMA at checkout. This is down from its $16 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. You won’t be getting quite as many screwdriving bits here, nor will you get the tweezers and other items.

ORIA 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

Package included 76-in-1 magnetic screwdriver set, update 2 bits for iPhone 7, utility knife, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, Anti Static tweezers, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudger, stainless steel Ruler.

High Quality and Well Perform: These durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52 56, guarantee for long time use

Widely Use: Perfect repairing tools for iPad, iPhone, Tablets, Laptops, PC, Smartphones, Watches, Glasses, Camera PS4/Xbox controller and Other Electronic Devices

Ergonomic Design: The unique driver is skid proof as well as antistatic, which makes it be held more easily and safer for a long time.

Well Organized Nylon Bag Pack: Easy to carry and store it at home or work.

