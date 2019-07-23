This Rabbit Wine Aerator and Sealer Gift Set is just $10 shipped (50% off)

Focus Camera is offering the Rabbit Wine Aerator and Sealer Gift Set in multiple colors for $9.95 shipped. Simply use code WINE at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $20 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on the gift set and the best we can find. Just for comparison sake, Amazon charges $14 for the Rabbit Wine Aerator without the rest of the package. This set is designated to help improve the taste of your wine and then keep it sealed airtight to preserve freshness. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of the 320 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $10, you’ll be hard pressed to find something comparable with solid reviews and a recognizable brand name like today’s featured deal. Even the normally rock-bottom Vacu Vin Wine Saver is $1 more than the Rabbit set. Needless to say, if you have a wine-themed gift on your list or are looking for a nice solution for yourself, today’s aerator deal is certainly worth a closer look.

Rabbit Wine Aerator and Sealer Gift Set:

AERATOR: Improves wine taste as you pour

SEALER: Airtight sealer locks in the flavors

CONVENIENT: Drip-less pouring spout

PRACTICAL: Excellent grip wine stopper

GIFT IT: Perfect present for the wine connoisseur in your life!

