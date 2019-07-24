Keep the kids entertained with this Crayola Glitter Art Kit at under $10

Amazon offers the Crayola All That Glitters Art Set for $9.42 Prime shipped. Also this price at Walmart with free in-store pickup. Target had been charging $13 before going out of stock while Michaels currently has it for $17. Amazon was charging as much as $15 before this drop to the all-time low there. If the kids are getting restless at this point in their summer vacation, this kit is sure to keep them occupied. It includes over 50 items so youngsters can create their own sparkly, shiny crafts. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Target customers.

If you prefer to keep your home a no-glitter zone, then opt for the Crayola Create ‘N Carry 75-piece Art Kit instead. It’s slightly more at $13, but it comes with a variety of markers, pencils, and crayons. The kit itself also doubles as a lap desk.

Crayola All That Glitters Art Set:

Created for artists who can’t get enough sparkle in their creations, the Crayola All That Glitters Art Case comes with beloved Crayola glitter tools in one portable case. With over 50 pieces, this kit includes glitter crayons, a glitter marker, glitter chalk sticks, construction paper, and more, so kids can create whatever glitzy creations they can come up with.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!