Get two ecobee Room Sensors for $24.50 each at Amazon (Reg. $40/ea)

Amazon is offering the ecobee Room Sensor 2 Pack with Stands for $49 shipped. This is down from its $79 going rate and is within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Though we recently had the new ecobee SmartSensor 2-pack down to $54, this first-generation product functions similarly for a few bucks less. These sensors not only tell your ecobee thermostat what the temperature is in a specific room but also if that room is occupied. This helps your thermostat know what rooms to pay attention to when it comes to heating or cooling preferences. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re running a Philips Hue household, and don’t yet have an ecobee, then grab the Philips Hue Indoor Motion Sensor for $34 shipped at Amazon. It’ll tell your Hue lights when to turn on and off, plus it also reports the temperature back to your iPhone through HomeKit.

ecobee Room Sensors feature:

BALANCED TEMPERATURE: Place sensors in your bedroom, living room, nursery, or any room you choose for balanced temperature throughout your whole home, and help manage hot or colds spots in the rooms that matter most.

FOLLOW ME FEATURE: Thanks to the occupancy sensor, ecobee Room Sensors know which rooms you’re using so you’re comfortable wherever you are, and signals your thermostat to switch to the right mode for savings when you’re away.

COMPATIBLE COMFORT: ecobee Room Sensors work with both the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat and ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat.

Pair up to 32 room sensors with your ecobee and place them in favourite areas like your living room, home office, or bedrooms.

