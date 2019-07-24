Turn up on vegetarian night with the Bullet Food Processor for $60 (Reg. $90+)

- Jul. 24th 2019 12:01 pm ET

Amazon is offering the NutriBullet Veggie Bullet Electric Spiralizer & Food Processor for $59.99 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Originally $130, it goes for closer to $90 at Amazon where this marks a new all-time low. It is also the best price we can find. Take your veggie dicing game up a notch with the 3-in-1 functionality: spiralize, shred, and slice. Whether it’s zucchini noodles, cauliflower rice or just your basic chopped salad, the veggie bullet will make quick work of tedious dinner preparations. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Walmart reviewers. More details below.

While it will certainly take a lot more manual effort on your part, you could save some cash with a manual dicer. The Paderno World Cuisine 3-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer can handle most of the tasks of the Veggie Bullet, albeit entirely by hand. However it is a fraction of the price at under $24 Prime shipped. As usual, our Home Goods Guide is filled with everything you need to update your kitchen, living room and backyard.

NutriBullet Veggie Bullet Electric Spiralizer:

  • 3-in-1 functionality: automatically spiralize, shred, and slice!
  • Bonus hardcover recipe book
  • Make zoodles, cauliflower rice, chopped salads, and more!
  • Easy assembly & dishwasher-friendly cleanup
  • Stainless steel blades.
  • Wattage: 350 watts

