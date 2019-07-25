Oakley, Nike, The North Face, more up to 80% off during 6PM’s Christmas in July

6PM’s Christmas in July Clearance takes up to 80% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Oakley, Nike, Cole Haan and more. Spend at least $50 for free shipping. The unisex Oakley Stringer Sunglasses are on sale for $34. To compare, these sunglasses were originally priced at $123. This style features 100% UV protection and also has a stress-resistant frame. Even better, it has a metal logo on each side that’s fashionable. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Oakley Stringer Sunglasses $34 (Orig. $123)
- Nike Flex Control II Shoes $33 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Golf Color Block Dry Polo $27 (Orig. $65)
- The North Face Whitecap Boardshorts $23 (Orig. $60)
- adidas Golf Crossknit 2.0 $100 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Oakley Trillbe X Sunglasses $45 (Orig. $113)
- The North Face Adventuress Shorts $21 (Orig. $55)
- New Balance Spark v1 Shoes $35 (Orig. $65)
- Cole Haan Anica Sandal $30 (Orig. $100)
- Under Armour Coldgear Armour 1/2 Zip $22 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!