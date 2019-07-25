Oakley, Nike, The North Face, more up to 80% off during 6PM’s Christmas in July

6PM’s Christmas in July Clearance takes up to 80% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Oakley, Nike, Cole Haan and more. Spend at least $50 for free shipping. The unisex Oakley Stringer Sunglasses are on sale for $34. To compare, these sunglasses were originally priced at $123. This style features 100% UV protection and also has a stress-resistant frame. Even better, it has a metal logo on each side that’s fashionable. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!