Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Sale has deals on Hue, Nanoleaf, LIFX, more

As part of its Black Friday in July Sale, Best Buy is offering numerous smart home products on sale. Our top pick is the Philips Hue 3-Bulb Multicolor HomeKit-enabled Starter Kit with Lightswitch for $129.99 shipped available at both Best Buy’s eBay storefront and direct. This is down from its $180 list price there and matches our last mention. If you’ve yet to enter the Philips Hue ecosystem, this is the perfect starter kit. You’ll get the HomeKit-enabled Hub, three multicolor bulbs, and a lightswitch in this bundle. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you only need Philips Hue in two rooms, this white dual bulb starter kit is $70 shipped right now at Amazon. The main drawback here is you’re only getting two white bulbs instead of three multicolor bulbs.

Want the Philips Hue look for less? We’ve got a roundup of our favorite smart bulbs and strips from $40 right here, showcasing exactly what we recommend for making your home smart.

Other smart home products on sale:

Note: For select items, you’ll need to become a My Best Buy member to see the price. Don’t worry, it’s free to join.

Philips Hue 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Lightswitch:

Limitless possibilities for extraordinary experiences. The Philips Hue white and color ambiance contains three bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch. It can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience with colored and white light. Synchronize lights to your music, TV and games for immersive effects.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!