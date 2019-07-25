Save on these AirPrint laser + inkjet AiO printers from $30

Amazon is offering the Canon imageCLASS AirPrint Laser AiO (MF264dw) for $149 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Staples and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Users will gain 30 page-per-minute print speeds, AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Also, don’t forget to swing by the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale which has its own selection of printers on sale right now. We’d recommend checking out the HP DeskJet 3631 Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer for $29.99 with free in-store pickup. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to see this price, but don’t worry, it’s free to join. This is down from its $50 going rate and is one of the best prices available. This is perfect for starting college or just smaller projects in general, offering a budget-friendly AirPrint offering. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
Canon imageCLASS Wireless Laser AiO features:
- Print at speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, with your first Print in your hands in approximately 5 seconds
- Supports mobile solutions, including apple Air Print, Canon Print business, Mopria Print service, and Google cloud Print. Connect mobile devices without a router using Wi-Fi Direct connection
- 5-Line, black and white LCD for easy navigation
- Paper capacity allows for 250-sheets in the standard cassette and 1-sheet in the multipurpose tray
- Multi-function capability allows you to Print, scan, copy with ease
