Marshall Stockwell Speaker + flip case up to $100 off for Black Friday in July

- Jul. 25th 2019 7:59 am ET

Reg. $200 $100
As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering the Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker with the flip case for $99.99 shipped. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get early access, but you can sign-up for free right here. Regularly $200, today’s deal is solid $100 off and the best price we can find. However this model can be found for less than $200 and it is selling for around $180+ on Amazon. For comparison sake, a refurbished unit sells for $100 at Amazon. Along with the iconic design, this speaker features Bluetooth pairing, 25 hours of playback on a full charge, a built-in mic for taking calls and an aux input for legacy connections. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

In terms of alternatives, we have one of the best budget-freindly speakers on sale right now from $30. But you can save even more with the DOSS Touch Wireless Bluetooth V4.0 Portable Speaker at $25.95 shipped (clip the on-page coupon). It certainly won’t look as amazing as the Marshall above, but it will get the job done for a fraction of the price. And the 4+ star rating from over 13,000 customers is a nice touch too.

Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Blast loud music on a road trip with this Stockwell portable speaker. It has a Class D amplifier with two woofers to bring the bass, and you can use it to answer phone calls with the push of a button. This Stockwell portable speaker has Bluetooth 4.0 and an aux input jack for versatile connections.

