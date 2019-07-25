Marshall Stockwell Speaker + flip case up to $100 off for Black Friday in July

As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering the Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker with the flip case for $99.99 shipped. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get early access, but you can sign-up for free right here. Regularly $200, today’s deal is solid $100 off and the best price we can find. However this model can be found for less than $200 and it is selling for around $180+ on Amazon. For comparison sake, a refurbished unit sells for $100 at Amazon. Along with the iconic design, this speaker features Bluetooth pairing, 25 hours of playback on a full charge, a built-in mic for taking calls and an aux input for legacy connections. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

In terms of alternatives, we have one of the best budget-freindly speakers on sale right now from $30. But you can save even more with the DOSS Touch Wireless Bluetooth V4.0 Portable Speaker at $25.95 shipped (clip the on-page coupon). It certainly won’t look as amazing as the Marshall above, but it will get the job done for a fraction of the price. And the 4+ star rating from over 13,000 customers is a nice touch too.

Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Blast loud music on a road trip with this Stockwell portable speaker. It has a Class D amplifier with two woofers to bring the bass, and you can use it to answer phone calls with the push of a button. This Stockwell portable speaker has Bluetooth 4.0 and an aux input jack for versatile connections.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!