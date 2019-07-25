Pier One Semi-Annual Clearance Sale cuts up to 75% off furniture, more

The Pier One Semi-Annual Sale and Clearance features up to 75% off decor, furniture and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $49 or more with code FREESHIP49 at checkout. The Mocha Dining Collection is on sale for $400, which is $300 off the original rate. This collection is perfect for your backyard or patio and it sits four people. It also has a glass top and is rated 4.9/5 stars. Better yet, it can also be moved inside when the temperature get cooler. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Pier One include:
- Mocha Dining Collection $400 (Orig. $710)
- Buffalo Check Black Pillow $14 (Orig. $35)
- Natural 66-Inch Rectangular Table $400 (Orig. $600)
- Outdoor Mocha Chair Frame $93 (Orig. $170)
- Sand Sectional & Ottoman with Cushions $1,099 (Reg. $2,199)
- 10-ft. Offset Umbrella $80 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
