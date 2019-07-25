Upgrade to mesh Wi-Fi with these whole-home deals from $100 shipped, more

Newegg is offering the Tenda Nova 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack, MW6) for $99.99 shipped when you use the code EMCTCVA34 at checkout. This is down from its $149 price at Amazon and is a match for our last mention. If your home has some Wi-Fi dead spots, a mesh network is your remedy. You’ll get three nodes here, each able to run off an Ethernet plug or through a wireless connection to the main hub. With three nodes, you’ll get up to 6,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Only need two nodes for a smaller house? You can still grab them for $80 shipped right now, which is down from the $100 going rate. This is perfect for houses around 4,000 square feet, making sure you’re covered with great 802.11ac Wi-Fi everywhere you go.

If you’ve got more than a few devices to connect over Ethernet, be sure to pick up a 5-Port Gigabit Switch for $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

As part of its Black Friday in July Sale, Best Buy is offering a few networking peripherals on sale. You’ll find the Linksys Velop 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) for $379.99 shipped. You’ll need to become a My Best Buy member to see this price; if you’re not, it’s free to join. This is a $100 discount from its going rate, marking one of the best discounts we’ve tracked. The above Nova system is dual-band, where this model is tri-band, offering faster speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other networking deals:

Note: prices are via My Best Buy discount.

Tenda Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

CONNECT 60 DEVICES: Mesh Wi-Fi lets you link up to 60 wireless devices to your high-speed network while maintaining optimum conditions

USE TENDA Wi-Fi App: To manage your Nova Mesh Wi-Fi network from anywhere and access helpful tools like a parent-friendly Wi-Fi timeout feature.

EASY SET-UP & INSTALL: Nova Mesh-Wi-Fi nodes cover over 2000 sq. ft and are equipped with an LED range/positioning indicator, for convenient network setup and expansion.

